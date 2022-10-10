Buckley attack: Steven Wilkinson was stabbed in chest - inquest
A 23-year-old man who died after he was attacked was stabbed through the heart and lung, an inquest has heard.
Steven Wilkinson died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Wednesday after the incident in Buckley, Flintshire, on Tuesday.
Jamie Scott Mitchell, 24, from Buckley, has been charged with his murder.
At a hearing in Ruthin, senior coroner John Gittins said the provisional cause of death had been recorded as a stab wound in his chest.
The coroner said he had been notified of Mr Wilkinson's death by North Wales Police and the hospital's emergency department.
"I am aware it is subject of a criminal investigation and a person has been charged with murder," he said.
The inquest was adjourned until the criminal proceedings have been concluded.