Tenby school fire: Manorbier pupils evacuated after blaze
A primary school has been closed and all pupils have been evacuated following a fire.
The fire at Manorbier School, in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, broke out on Monday morning and parents have been asked to collect their children.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire is ongoing but all pupils and staff are safe, Pembrokeshire council confirmed.
The council said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the fire.
A spokesman said: "Pembrokeshire County Council is aware of a fire at Manorbier Church in Wales VC School and can confirm that all children and staff are safe.
"Parents and carers are asked to please collect learners from Buttyland Caravan Park using the Norchard Lane route as the usual route to the school is currently closed."
'The roof has completely gone'
Damian Brown, who owns Buttyland, next to the school, said he saw the fire and rushed to help.
"We just saw the smoke billowing from the school and I ran straight up there," he said.
"In fairness the school teachers had done an amazing job and all the pupils were outside.
"The school roof has completely gone and it looks like property next to school has gone as well."