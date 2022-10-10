Cost of living: Wales 'warm banks' open for heating help
- Published
Libraries, community centres and churches in Wales have opened "warm banks" to welcome people struggling with the rising cost of living.
Cardiff residents needing "comfortable, heated space" can use the areas, which also offer a free hot drink.
Cardiff council is also offering grants to voluntary organisations interested in providing warm spaces.
Powys wants applications from community groups offering a warm space, and other councils are expected to follow suit.
"We want to encourage anyone struggling to heat their home to pop in," Cardiff council said.
The city's libraries and hubs are open to anyone struggling to keep warm during regular opening hours, with information about other useful services in their local community also on offer.
"It will be a chance to meet other people in the community, read the paper or pick up a book from the library or to take part in some of the many varied activities our hubs and libraries host regularly throughout the week," said Councillor Lynda Thorne.
Community groups that want to offer their own warm spaces can access funding up to £1,500 to cover costs such as venue hire and marketing.
For groups that offer spaces already well known to the local community such as community centres and places of worship, up to £500 will be available to cover the cost of offering refreshments and a warm space.
'It just makes sense'
Charities and faith groups have already started setting up so-called warm banks amid rising concerns people will not be able to afford to heat their homes this winter.
"It just makes sense for people to save money on their own bills," said Neil Tallamy, pastor at Baglan Community Centre, Neath Port Talbot.
The church has registered with Warmspaces.org, which has created an online directory of "warm banks". It allows groups to register their location, with an interactive map to help those in need find locations near them.
"The intention is to encourage people to come down," Mr Tallamy said. As well as offering a place for people to stay warm, it was important for people to be able to share any worries and offload, he said.
The church already runs coffee mornings and could expand those. It also runs craft and chat days, mother and baby groups and meals for over-65s at a reduced price.
Expanding on its regular activities will help people save on bills, Mr Tallamy said.
"All the news about the fuel crisis, war, mortgages... it impacts people in an unhelpful way," Mr Tallamy said.