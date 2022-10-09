Bafta Cymru: Chef wins presenter and entertainment awards

Chris Roberts winner of the Presenter Award for 'Bwyd Byd Epic Chris' at the 2022BAFTA
Chris Roberts called his award for top presenter 'a huge honour'

Presenter Chris Roberts has scooped two awards so far at the Bafta Cymru film and TV awards ceremony.

He won best presenter and best entertainment programme for 'Bwyd Byd Epic Chris'.

Bet factual series went to Ysgol Ni: Y Moelwyn.

The red carpet event was held at St David's Hall in Cardiff for the first time in three years due to the pandemic which saw the awards moved online.

The ceremony was hosted by BBC One Show presenter Alex Jones.

BAFTA
Ffion Jon Williams accepted the factual series award for 'Ysgol Ni: Y Moelwyn'

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, who won a BAFTA Cymru in 2021 presented the first BAFTA of the night to Mr Roberts.

He said "it's a huge honour," adding he would keep the award "away from the kids".

