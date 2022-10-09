Welsh lamb exported to US for first time in decades
- Published
The first shipment of Welsh lamb exported to the US in decades has been hailed a "milestone" for UK's rural economy by the prime minister.
Liz Truss tweeted it marked a "well-deserved boost to our rural economy".
President Joe Biden committed to lifting his country's decades-old ban on imports of the British meat in September 2021.
The shipment contained lamb produced by meat processor Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire.
The market is estimated to be worth £37m in the first five years of trade.
Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones said it was a "huge day for sheep farmers across my constituency".
"I am delighted to see Welsh lamb back in the USA after such a long absence," she said.
The United States had banned British lamb imports since 1989, following the first outbreaks of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease and a similar ban on British beef imports was lifted in September last year.
Last December, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had amended the rule preventing imports of lamb from the UK into the US, with the change coming into force in January.
However, some outstanding steps remained before shipping could start, including an approval process for exporters, according to the PA news agency.
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said it was "fantastic news" to see Britain's "world-class lamb back on American menus".
"Now they can sell to a consumer market of over 300 million people, which support jobs and growth in a vital British industry," she said.