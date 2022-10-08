Pembroke Dock: Child, 10, hit by car is airlifted to hospital
- Published
A 10-year-old has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car.
It happened at Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, on Friday at about 18:50 BST.
The child was taken by air ambulance to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales. They are said to be in a stable condition.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which involved a white Skoda car.
