Pembroke Dock: Child, 10, hit by car is airlifted to hospital

An air ambulance landed near the scene and airlifted the injured child to hospital

A 10-year-old has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car.

It happened at Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, on Friday at about 18:50 BST.

The child was taken by air ambulance to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales. They are said to be in a stable condition.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which involved a white Skoda car.

