Buckley: Man, 24, charged with Steven Wilkinson murder
A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in Flintshire.
Steven Wilkinson, 23, died in hospital after police and the ambulance service were called to Precinct Way, in Buckley, on Tuesday.
North Wales Police said Jamie Scott Mitchell, from Buckley, would appear before magistrates in Mold on Saturday.
Det Supt Mark Pierce said: "Our thoughts remain with Steven's family and friends at this difficult time."
Mr Wilkinson's family have paid tribute to him saying he was "so enthusiastic about life".
"Wherever he went laughter followed him," they said.
"He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives. Life will never be the same without him."