Newport graveyard: Police end inquiry after human bones found
Police have confirmed bones found in a non-burial area at a graveyard were human.
They were called to St Woolos Cemetery, in Bassaleg Road, Newport, on 29 September after bone fragments were discovered.
But Gwent Police said forensic examination has now finished and the criminal investigation has been closed.
Supt Vicki Townsend said next of kin had been spoken to and were being supported by specialist officers.
"While the results confirm the bones as human remains, we can confirm that this is no longer a criminal investigation," she said.
She said she understood the concerns of residents and those with loved ones buried at the site and any further investigation would be handled by Newport council.