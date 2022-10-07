Jamie Wallis: Man who spat at Conservative MP gets community order
- Published
A man who spat at a Conservative MP outside a railway station has been sentenced to a 12-month community order.
Kenny Defelice spat at Jamie Wallis, MP for Bridgend, at London Paddington after he refused to give him a cigarette.
Defelice, of Harlesden, north-west London, admitted assaulting the MP.
Mr Wallis was left "in shock" when the spit landed on his chest and chin.
Sentencing him, District Judge Louisa Cieciora said Mr Wallis's "status" as an MP played no part in the attack.
Defelice, who also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, approached the MP on 24 September last year when he was on the phone to his daughter.
David Roberts, prosecuting, said Mr Wallis said the situation had escalated into "an interaction that became heated", and his attacker "became angry" after he refused to give him a cigarette.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that after spitting on the MP, Defelice was held by police officers, who he tried to headbutt, while claiming he had Covid-19.
Mr Rposaid the Tory politician did not want to make a victim impact statement.
Charles Austin-Groome, defending said Defelice was an alcoholic and a drug addict, who had just been released from hospital at the time of the assault.
He said it was a "a fairly brief incident, albeit a disgraceful one, one that he bitterly regrets".
Sentencing him, District Judge Louisa Cieciora said: "This was an absolutely appalling offence, you spat on somebody because they wouldn't give you a cigarette in what you considered to be a timely manner.
"You did spit at him, that is the nature of the assault, and I find you did that because it is one of the most disgusting things people can do, and you knew that.
"You did it to try to denigrate him, possibly humiliate him," she said.
Defelice, was given a 12-month community order, including a 20 day rehabilitation requirement, during which he cannot enter Paddington station, and must pay Mr Wallis £200 in compensation.