Colwyn Bay: Man risked life to save girl from oncoming train
A man risked his life to save a teenage girl who had jumped on to train tracks.
Kyle Dovey, a social worker from Old Colwyn, Conwy county, has been recognised after he pulled the girl to safety at Colwyn Bay station seconds before an oncoming train passed.
The girl was badly injured after the train hit her while Mr Dovey was trying to save her, but she survived.
Mr Dovey is now set to receive the rarely awarded Royal Humane Society Silver Medal for his bravery.
British Transport Police said there was no doubt Mr Dovey's intervention saved the girl's life, and that he had "put his own life in grave danger."
On the evening of 3 April, social worker Mr Dovey had been attempting to persuade the girl, who was intoxicated, to return to her accommodation.
The girl refused and when she reached the station sat down on the edge of the platform with her legs dangling over the side.
Mr Dovey then phoned the police to ask them to get the trains on the line stopped, but the girl then jumped down on to the track.
'A true hero'
He immediately jumped on to the track himself, grabbed the girl and while holding her started to climb back on to the platform.
However, while he was still trying to pull her on to the platform the train passed, hitting her on the legs.
She was badly injured, but survived after treatment in hospital.
Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: "He didn't hesitate to put himself in imminent danger of a horrific death in order to save the girl.
"He was a true hero. Very few of our silver medals are awarded but no-one could deserve one more than he does."