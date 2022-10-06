Cost of living: School raises cash to help pupils' families
A school is raising raising money for families who cannot afford food and energy bills.
Ysgol Nantgwyn, in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, helped 16 families through the pandemic through its community pantry.
But staff say this need has increased recently.
Help to pay for electricity, trainers and even a bed have been covered by the school and staff dipping in to their own pockets.
Now it plans to raise cash through a 24-hour Brecon Beacons trek starting Friday evening.
It is hoped the money raised will form the basis of a longer-term emergency help fund.
Organising the fundraiser is deputy head teacher, Ryan Evans, who said increasing numbers of pupils' families were contacting them for help.
He said: "We've had some families having to face the question of whether to put the central heating on or to put food on the table.
"Where those basic physiological needs are not being met for pupils it's for us to work together with our families to make sure that we are offering that level of support."
He said the school aimed to be as supportive possible and at times that can mean responding to emergencies.
Sometimes this is through a school fund but sometimes staff have contributed.
"We've used funds to support parents with utility bills, we've had to give emergency support for food because there hasn't been food in the house," he said.
The school also provides advice on other help that may be available.
It believes pressures will increase in coming months, so it was decided to hold a fundraising trek on Pen-y-Fan.
The emergency relief fund the school plans to start from this trek, will be on top of existing schemes such as uniform recycling and the food pantry at the school.
Kieran and Elliott, both 15 and in year 11, volunteer in the pantry.
Elliott sometimes writes down recipe ideas.
He said: "It's for the community. The whole cost of living crisis, we're all in the same boat, so we've all got to be there for each other."
It is run by the school's business manager, Emma Beasley, who said they have built on good relationships developed with families during the pandemic to make sure they are comfortable using the pantry.
"To see a child come in to take a bar of soap to take home is heart-breaking but at the same time for that child it's amazing because they know it's here, it's here for them," she said.
Mr Evans said it could mean the difference between children coming to school or not attending.
"It can be the difference between them being able to concentrate in lessons and not being to access their work because they're hungry or dehydrated," he said.