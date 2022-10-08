Ceredigion: Warning as seal pup dies after being scared by dogs
Wildlife disturbance has increased as more people visit the Welsh coast, a council has warned.
It comes a month after a seal pup drowned off New Quay, the possible result of disturbance by dog walkers.
One boat skipper said more could be done to help educate people about Ceredigion's marine code, which asks people to stay clear of marine life.
Dafydd Lewis, of Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips in New Quay, said not everyone understands and respects the rules.
He said: "People are going on to the beaches trying to get selfies with the pups, they take their dogs on to the beach which can scare the pup again.
"The more smells there are on the beach, the more the mother will actually abandon her pup because she can't actually differentiate from her own pup's smell."
The skipper described an incident off New Quay at the beginning of September, when a seal pup was scared by dogs.
"The pup was spotted on Dolau beach and a few dogs were scaring the seal pup. The coat he had only insulated him for 21 days, it's after that they get their waterproof coat.
"The pup couldn't swim, he hadn't learned, he didn't know how to hold his breath underwater, and within half an hour he'd died."
With a rise in kayak and paddle board users, Mr Lewis said not everyone is aware of the code of conduct in the area.
"I think a lot can be done with the media, the internet and so on to educate people," he said.
"Obviously, the more it's highlighted, the more people will be aware of it and get accustomed to it and hopefully behave when they come across a seal and keep their distance."
According to Ceredigion's marine code, people on the water should keep at least 100 metres (328ft) away from seabird colonies, rafting seabirds and marine mammals.
They should also not enter sea caves or areas where seals or seabirds are present.
On the shore, people should keep 50 metres (164ft) away from seal pups or stranded marine mammals and keep dogs away.
Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: "Along this coastline here about 60 to 70 seals are born. Unfortunately, there is a mortality rate of about 20%-30%.
"We've got a good, strong partnership with volunteers who look over the beach areas to make sure the beaches are kept closed and this stretches across Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire as well."