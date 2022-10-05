Buckley: Murder arrest as man dies after reports of attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following reports of an attack.
Police and the ambulance service were called to Precinct Way in Buckley, Flintshire, at 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, police said the man died in hospital.
A man, from Buckley, has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, and a woman, also from Buckley, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both suspects remain in custody, according to North Wales Police.
Det Sup Mark Pierce said: "I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the wider community.
"However, an increased police presence will be seen in the area today whilst we conduct further investigations."