Cardiff: Rapist jailed for historic attacks on teen girls
- Published
A man who raped two teenage girls in the early 1990s has been jailed for 18 years.
Paul Abraham, 66, of Lansdowne Road in Canton, Cardiff, was convicted of raping both girls and indecently assaulting one of them.
Abraham denied all charges but was found guilty following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in August.
He was told during sentencing he would spend 12 years in jail before being eligible for parole.
South Wales Police began an investigation after one of the women contacted the force in November 2019.
Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Chris Andrews, of South Wales Police, said: "Paul Abraham believed that he would never face justice for his abuse of two young and vulnerable victims.
"I would like to commend the courage of the victims in this case who have had to live under the shadow of these offences for almost 30 years."