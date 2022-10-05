Newport: M4 hold-ups after crash near Magor Services
A two-vehicle collision has led to big delays on the M4 eastbound in Monmouthshire.
Queues stretched from Junction 23 Magor Services through Newport to Junction 27 High Cross during the morning rush hour, according to traffic analysts.
It led to congestion on other roads and delays of more than an hour at one point. No injuries have been reported.
Meanwhile, the nearby M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire was also closed due to strong winds.
It comes as rail passengers were advised not to travel on the south Wales mainline on Wednesday with services cut due to a strike.