Flintshire: Large blaze at Pant quarry in Halkyn
Around 35 firefighters have tackled a major fire at a quarry in Flintshire.
The incident began in a tank at the Pant quarry in Halkyn at approximately 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
Local residents, posting on social media, reported sounds of large blasts from the quarry, but a spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no significant explosions.
North Wales Police were called to manage traffic in the area.
Three senior fire officers were in command, with four fire pumps at the scene, along with an aerial ladder platform, a foam carrier and a high volume pump.
There are no reports of any injuries.