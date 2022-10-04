Aberystwyth: Police watch sea for more drugs after 'cocaine' find
Police are watching the seas for more bags of suspected cocaine after a large haul of drugs washed up on a beach.
Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating after a large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, on Saturday.
Officers say they are monitoring the water ahead of more bad weather forecast later this week.
They called it precautionary because more packages may still be at sea.
Officers are asking people to let them know if they find any.
The force said the contents should not be touched and work was ongoing to find who the drugs belonged to and why they ended up in Wales.
The drugs were found at two sites after last week's storms.