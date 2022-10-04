Star Wars superfans exchange vows in Pontypridd ceremony
- Published
A pair of Star Wars superfans have exchanged religious vows in a Star Wars-themed ceremony.
Tina and Kevin Rankin, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, got married 20 years ago, but wanted a service in a church not so far, far away.
The ceremony at St Catherine's church was officiated by Rev Charlotte Ruston, who dressed as character Kylo Ren.
She said: "Being a massive Star Wars fan myself, there was never any danger of me saying no this wedding."
"The whole day was full of fun and laughter. When Jesus talked about the fullness of life, I think that he was referring to days like this," Rev Ruston added.
St Catherine's in Pontypridd was transformed from a traditional Anglican church into a Star Wars-inspired setting for the ceremony.
Mr Rankin is a member of the UK Garrison of the 501 Legion, an international Star Wars fan organisation.
Their members describe themselves as "Bad Guys Doing Good". Members dress as the bad guys from the Galactic Empire to raise funds for charity.
The couple were keen to include the Garrison in their wedding blessing.
"We are thankful for everyone at St Catherine's for helping us renew our wedding vows in a style which reflected not only our faith, but also our personalities and hobbies as well," Ms Rankin said.
"The whole day was full of joy and merriment. It was definitely a day no one will forget. We feel really blessed."