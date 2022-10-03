Baby 'given alcohol' in north Wales taken into care
- Published
A baby shown apparently being forced to drink alcohol on social media has been taken into care.
North Wales Police said it knew of the footage, which appears to show a young child being given a white spirit.
The force said the video showed a woman pouring from a clear bottle into its cap, then tipping the child back so it could swallow the liquid.
It added it was working with social services and the child was now safe.
"We continue to investigate the matter and have no further concerns for the child," a spokesman said.