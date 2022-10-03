Covid: Welsh families want voices heard in UK-wide inquiry
- Published
Welsh families who lost relatives to Covid-19 want to be recognised as "core participants" as the UK Covid Inquiry gets underway.
Preliminary hearings take place in London on Tuesday, when a decision will be announced.
Families from Wales previously called for a Wales-specific inquiry.
However, the Welsh government said a UK-wide inquiry was the best way to understand the experiences of people in Wales.
Those classed as core participants will be given a formal role to play in the process, which is expected to start hearing evidence in early 2023.
Anna-Louise Rees-Marsh from Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru said it is important relatives of those who died in Wales are heard.
"It means that we can ask the right questions and get the right answers," she said.
"The main motivation for setting up the group was that we were unable to get answers from the complaint channels available to us.
"We know the inquiry isn't about getting redress for individual complaints but we want to understand what happened, why it happened, but most of all to effect change."
Ms Rees-Marsh's father Ian caught Covid and died in October 2020.
She believes he caught Covid while at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, after initially being admitted with an infection.
"My father died from hospital-acquired Covid.
"He went in for a gall bladder infection, he moved beds six times in eight days," she added.
"He was sent home without a retest. They'd had a massive outbreak. He deteriorated rapidly when he went home. He was readmitted, tested positive for covid and died three days later.
"The whole thing was just a nightmare from start to finish and I'm just one of hundreds of stories of dreadful things that happened."
The Covid inquiry will be chaired by retired judge Baroness Heather Hallett and during the preliminary hearing, there will be a minute's silence for "the loss and hardship people experienced".
Most of the first session will be taken up with procedural matters before evidence is heard in Spring 2023.
Baroness Hallett said: "I will be taking evidence next year to build a full picture of the challenges faced by the UK and devolved governments and how each chose to confront them."
The first module of the inquiry will examine the "resilience and preparedness" of the UK for an event like the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru would like this first phase of the inquiry to have a greater emphasis on what happened in Wales.
The second part of the inquiry will consider the decisions made by the Welsh government alongside the other governments of the UK, with evidence heard in Summer 2023.
It is expected that after each of the stages on specific topics, an interim report will be produced
Ms Rees-Marsh said she hopes the inquiry will have a practical impact, adding: "As a group we are already working with the national bereavement steering group and trying to get change but it's very difficult without an inquiry to make these recommendations and to get that level of exposure.
'They haven't learnt lessons'
"At the moment, no-one says they've done anything wrong at all, they all just say they've learnt lessons and they haven't.
"What's most alarming is that we're two and a half years on and I can't see any lessons that have been learnt."
Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru has around 500 members and has met the First Minister Mark Drakeford a number of times whilst calling for a specific Welsh inquiry.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "We are determined to ensure our actions and decisions - and those of other public services in Wales - are fully and properly scrutinised.
"The UK-wide inquiry is best placed to oversee the interconnected nature of the decisions that have been made across the four nations."