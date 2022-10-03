Cardiff Rugby players in pub egg-throwing and threats probe
Cardiff Rugby bosses met managers at a pub where it is claimed players threatened staff and threw eggs during a team night out.
The incident is alleged to have happened at The Grange in Grangetown, on Saturday, 24 hours after Friday's 31-18 loss to South African side Lions.
In a statement, the club said it "does not condone the alleged behaviour and the appropriate action will be taken should the allegations be confirmed".
The pub said it expects repercussions.
It is understood at least two unnamed players are alleged to have been aggressive and made physical threats towards bar manager Dai Dearden.
The eggs were allegedly brought into the pub and thrown at tables and on the floor.
Mr Dearden said the pub is assisting Cardiff Rugby with its investigation, following the hour-long meeting on Monday.
"We are expecting there to be some repercussions for some members of the squad," he said.
"Bar staff have a tough life and we want to ensure that people understand that and that people are respectful, no matter who they are."
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Dan Pearce, from the Cardiff Rugby Life fan blog, said the club should take decisive action if the claims are proven.
"They really do need to make a clear statement here," he said.
"Whether it's a squad player, or a senior Welsh international involved, they need to make a clear stand and show that Cardiff Rugby Club doesn't accept this sort of behaviour."
Mr Pearce said he was concerned the alleged incident could have a negative impact on supporters' engagement with the club.
"We're not playing well, and for the players to let us down so publicly, it will serve to turn people off from coming to the Arms Park when we need the support", he said.
"There have been incidents over the past two years where the culture within the playing group has been questionable.
"I spoke briefly to the chief executive Richard Holland yesterday evening, and in fairness to the club they are taking it with the utmost seriousness".
Cardiff Rugby has been asked to confirm if disciplinary action has already been taken against the players accused, pending the outcome of its investigation.
