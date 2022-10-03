Cardiff Rugby players in pub threats and egg-throwing probe
- Published
Cardiff Rugby is meeting management at a pub where it is claimed players threatened bar staff and threw eggs during a team night out.
The incident is alleged to have happened at The Grange in Grangetown, on Saturday, 24 hours after Friday's 31-18 loss to South African side Lions.
In a statement, the club said it "does not condone the alleged behaviour and the appropriate action will be taken should the allegations be confirmed".
The pub has been asked to comment.
It is understood accusations against at least two unnamed players suggest they became aggressive and made physical threats towards bar staff.
The eggs had allegedly been brought into the pub with them, and thrown on tables and on the floor.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Dan Pearce, from the Cardiff Rugby Life fan blog, said the club should take decisive action if the claims are proven.
"They really do need to make a clear statement here", he said.
"Whether it's a squad player, or a senior Welsh international involved, they need to make a clear stand and show that Cardiff Rugby Club doesn't accept this sort of behaviour."
Mr Pearce said he was concerned the alleged incident could have a negative impact on supporters' engagement with the club.
"We're not playing well, and for the players to let us down so publicly, it will serve to turn people off from coming to the Arms Park when we need the support", he said.
"There have been incidents over the past two years where the culture within the playing group has been questionable.
"I spoke briefly to the chief executive Richard Holland yesterday evening, and in fairness to the club they are taking it with the utmost seriousness".
Cardiff Rugby has been asked to confirm if disciplinary action has already been taken against the players accused, pending the outcome of its investigation.
- EMILIANO SALA: The tragic death that rocked the world
- RUCK STARS: Two of the biggest teams in rugby go head to head