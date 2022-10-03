Aberystwyth: Concern at beach find of suspected cocaine
The discovery of what has been described as a significant haul of drugs on a west Wales beach is worrying, according to people in the area.
Police are investigating after a large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, on Saturday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said no arrests had been made and the precise quantity was yet to be established.
Dai Harries, who lives near the beach, said police vehicles arrived in the area at around 08:15 BST.
He said he thought it was unusual, but thought nothing more of it at the time.
"I think it is a surprise," he said.
"But as we know, there has been a history across the west of Wales of this sort of thing happening before."
A dog walker, Eirian Parry, said: "We've never heard of anything like this in Aberystwyth."
"It seems to get getting closer and closer, isn't it?
"To be honest if it is drugs, and that amount of drugs, it's very worrying."
A spokeswoman for the National Crime Agency said: "We are aware of the recovery of packages of class A drugs washed up on a beach near Aberystwyth and are in touch with Dyfed Powys Police in relation to their ongoing investigation."
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was "investigating the discovery of a significant quantity of what is thought to be cocaine, spotted along the Ceredigion coast this weekend".
It said: "Inquiries are being undertaken to establish how such an unusually large amount of the controlled drug came to wash up on the Welsh shore, following recent storms.
"The precise quantity is still being established and at this time no-one has been arrested in relation to this matter."