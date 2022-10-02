Cardiff Rugby investigates players' behaviour at city pub
A rugby club is investigating claims its players behaved inappropriately while socialising at a city centre pub.
Cardiff Rugby said it had made contact with The Grange in Grangetown, Cardiff, to find out the "full facts" about the players' behaviour Saturday evening.
It said: "Cardiff Rugby does not condone the alleged behaviour and the appropriate action will be taken should the allegations be confirmed."
It added that it would not comment any further.
The club had been playing against South African side Lions on Friday night and were beaten 31-18.
The pub's management and Cardiff Rugby representatives are due to meeting on Monday to discuss the matter further.
