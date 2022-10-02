Snowdonia landslide sees A498 road closed for days
- Published
A landslide has blocked a busy road in Snowdonia for several days.
The stretch of road on the A498 between the Penygwryd Hotel and Beddgelert, in Gwynedd, was hit by a landslide on Friday, North Wales police said.
Rocks and muddy water spilled onto the road after heavy rain and strong winds in the area.
Diversions have been put in place until debris can be removed from the road, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
