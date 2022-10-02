Aberystwyth: Major haul of suspected cocaine found on beach
Police are investigating after a "significant quantity" of what is thought be cocaine was found washed up on a beach in Wales.
A large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, by passers-by on Saturday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police said no arrests had been made and the precise quantity was yet to be established.
The force thanked those who informed police after finding the packages.
A spokeswoman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the discovery of a significant quantity of what is thought to be cocaine, spotted along the Ceredigion coast this weekend.
"Inquiries are being undertaken to establish how such an unusually large amount of the controlled drug came to wash up on the Welsh shore, following recent storms.
"The precise quantity is still being established and at this time no-one has been arrested in relation to this matter."