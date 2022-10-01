Maesycwmmer: Man, 31, dies after van crashes into wall
A 31-year-old man has died after the van he was driving crashed into a wall.
Paramedics were called to Vale View in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly county, at 01:15 BST after a white Renault Kangoo van hit a wall.
The driver, who police have named as Aled Angel, was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he later died of his injuries.
Gwent Police said his family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
