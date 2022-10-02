Festivals still facing pandemic strife, Hay boss says
- Published
Festivals continue to face challenges with the Covid pandemic changing the way people choose how they plan ahead, the Hay Festival's new boss has said.
Julie Finch said cultural organisations found people now often left it to the last minute before deciding what to do.
She said that made it difficult to plan audience capacity at events like the Powys town's cultural festivals.
She has admitted having a wish-list of hoped-for guests, adding "someone like Michelle Obama would be fantastic".
The Hay festival was founded in the Welsh border book town in 1988 and has branched out beyond bringing leading authors to presenting events including scientists, politicians, musicians and comedians.
"What's happened in Covid is that people's behaviour has changed and they're choosing what they want to do and taking more care about that," said the chief executive.
"We've planned on certain capacities arriving and we don't know until the day sometimes at the moment whether or not people are going to turn up.
"It is incredibly difficult for festivals to plan.
"I think what we've all got to acknowledge is that, on top of the financial situation, we're also recovering from Covid still in terms of the bounce back, and lots of institutions have development and it's going to take up three to six years in order to turn around the organisations."
But some events at next month's Winter Festival have already sold out in advance, including a session with former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable.
Asked about guests who could appear at future Hay festivals, Finch said there was a "top secret" list but added that someone liked former US First Lady Michelle Obama could be an inspiration for audiences.
"We're currently working through our wish-list and there's some really interesting people who've shaped the world, so someone like Michelle Obama would be fantastic," she told the BBC Radio Wales Sunday Supplement programme.
"Wouldn't it be great if she came to Hay Wales to talk to us about her story and also inspire young people?"