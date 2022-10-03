Police custody death: IOPC investigates death in Merthyr
- Published
The death of a man in custody is being investigated by the police watchdog.
James Barnes, 45, was stopped in a vehicle by South Wales Police at about 20:00 BST on 20 September in Treforest.
He and the vehicle were searched, he was taken to Pontypridd police station and strip searched, before being taken to Merthyr, where he died.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said he was arrested for alleged conspiracy to supply class A drugs but not charged.
The IOPC said Mr Barnes was detailed at Merthyr Bridewell police station at about 22:30.
It said that despite regular checks custody staff noticed he was unwell at about 04:30 the following morning.
They began first aid before calling an ambulance.
Interviewed staff and officers
Mr Barnes was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 06:30 on Wednesday, 21 September.
The IOPC said it was contacted that morning and investigators were sent to the station where they interviewed staff and officers.
They are now examining CCTV, police bodycams, custody logs and statements.
The IOPC's Wales director, Catrin Evans said: "We are examining whether the search, arrest and detention of Mr Barnes were carried out in line with the relevant local force and national policy and procedures, and whether the level of care provided to him while in custody was appropriate."
Currently, all officers are being treated as witnesses.
A post-mortem examination was held on 23 September and further tests are being carried out.