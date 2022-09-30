Cardiff mum denies manslaughter and neglect of three-year-old
A woman has denied neglecting and killing her three-year-old son.
Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, is charged with the manslaughter of her son Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on 29 June 2020.
She is also charged with two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person under the age of 16.
Ms Abubakar, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link on Friday.
She was ordered to remain living at a hospital in south Wales.
A four-week trial is set to take place in April.