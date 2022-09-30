Powys: Historical Caersws A470 bridge repairs approved
- Published
Repairs to a historical bridge that carries traffic over the River Severn have been given the green light by Powys planners.
The bridge carries traffic on the A470 over the river south of Caersws, and work will include replacing missing stones and filling open joints.
Repairs will mean that its 40 to 44 tonnes carrying capacity can be restored.
The Grade II listed bridge was built with local stone in 1821.
The work, which has already started, is needed to reduce the risk of the bridge collapsing.
Powys council planning officer Rhian Griffiths said that while the aesthetics of the bridge would be slightly reduced, the positive of it being made sound outweighed any negative impact.
Therefore, she recommended conditional consent for its repair.
Mott Macdonald, the engineering firm which proposed the application, described the work as an "interim solution."