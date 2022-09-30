Welsh independence: Train strikes on day of Cardiff march
Strike action means there will be limited trains into Wales' capital at the weekend, with an independence march and the Cardiff Half Marathon set to take place.
About 27,500 runners will arrive for Sunday's race, while up to 10,000 people are expected to march for separation from the UK.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said while it is not involved in Saturday's strike action, it has limited services.
It advised against travel by train.
There will be no Great Western services departing or arriving in south Wales or Avanti West Coast services in north Wales, with operators and Network Rail on strike.
It is the first of three days of action over pay, with disruption expected on various lines on Saturday, then 5 and 8 October.
In south Wales, only core valley lines services to stations such as Rhymney, Treherbert and Aberdare, as well as a shuttle to Newport, will run, and only between 07:30 GMT and 18:30.
"They (train companies) are telling train drivers to take a real-terms pay cut," said Aslef union general secretary Mick Whelan.
"With inflation now running at 12.3% - and set, it is said, to go higher - these companies are saying that drivers should be prepared to work just as hard, for just as long, but for considerably less."
Unions are in dispute with the UK government and operators, with Network Rail saying it needed to implement "modernisation plans" and its offer was worth an 8% increase over two years.
Independence campaigners warned those travelling to Cardiff for the march to plan ahead because of the disruption.
The march is due to start at 12:00, with speeches and performances from actor Julian Lewis Jones, singer Eadyth Crawford and Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey.
It is being organised by All Under One Banner Cymru, and spokeswoman Harriet Protheroe-Soltani said: "Given the recent UK government's tax cuts for the rich and continual erosion of workers' rights, it's important - now more than ever - that people come along and demonstrate that we do not trust Westminster to look after the interests of Wales."
Ahead of the march, on Friday, a Plaid Cymru-commissioned report claimed to "debunk" the sentiment "Wales is too small and too poor to thrive as an independent nation".
However, it was dismissed by the Welsh Conservatives, with leader Andrew RT Davies saying: "This report is nothing but back of the envelope fantasy figures to justify Plaid's obsession."
The last march was in Wrexham in July, which attracted about 8,000 people, while Saturday's will be the first in the capital since the first in March 2019.
Causing further disruption over the weekend is the fact the M48 Severn Bridge will be closed until 06:00 Monday for two high-level cable inspection gantries to be moved.
Diversions will be in place, including on the M4 and over the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Tens of thousands of runners and their supporters are also expected to start arriving in Cardiff on Saturday ahead of Sunday's half marathon.