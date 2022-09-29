Flintshire: Picture purr-fect cat sneaks into school photos
- Published
Mischievous moggy Ziggy sprinkled stardust on a school's snaps when he crept into its photoshoot.
Emma Roberts was looking forward to photos of daughters Megan and Chloe, aged 10 and seven, looking smart in their school uniforms.
Instead she was left in gales of laughter when she saw the pictures of their family cat too.
Ziggy regularly roams Drury Primary School in Buckley, Flintshire, so easily found his way into the pictures.
Having leapt on to an empty seat at last week's shoot he calmly posed for a couple of portraits before slinking away.
The four-year-old cat sat and stared down the lens for one snap, and turned to the right for another.
Head teacher Mark Biltcliffe admitted it was "impossible" to keep Ziggy off school grounds so has warmed to him instead.
His attendance record was "an example to pupils", he joked.
Emma said Ziggy first visited the school, a 10-minute walk from her home, in 2019 when he hid in a PE cupboard before being shown out.
But the ginger and white puss could not get enough of school and regularly roams classrooms and relaxes on the grounds.
Emma, from Drury in Flintshire, has since shamed Ziggy on Facebook, calling him "ridiculously embarrassing".
She said: "Chloe handed the letter to me and I expected it to be her photos.
"But then when I looked I was just in floods of laughter and so were the other mums standing by me.
"I asked her what had gone on and she said he just jumped on the chair. He didn't need any encouragement, he just got up there for a photo.
"The school has just accepted him and he goes there at any opportunity. He's there every day.
"He sleeps on the headmaster's desk, on piles of books and he goes into every classroom. He even strolls across the hall when they're having an assembly."
"He's just an absolute menace," she said, adding he it was both "funny and embarrassing".
Mr Biltcliffe said it was tough to stop a cat wandering on school property.
"He thinks he's a pupil so it's fitting he's had his own photo. I think it'll be put up on the staff noticeboard," he said.
Emma, who lives with husband Kevin Roberts, 53, said she'll buy a copy of Ziggy's photo to put up on the mantelpiece alongside Chloe and Megan's.
Tempest Photography said: "Following Ziggy's impromptu photoshoot we quickly cleaned the area and went on to capture wonderful smiles from the pupils of Drury Primary School."