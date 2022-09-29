Monmouth: 19-year-old accused of Poole man's manslaughter
A 19-year-old has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man in Monmouthshire.
Morgan Wainewright from Midsummer Way, Monmouth, entered no plea when he was in Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday
He was initially charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but that charge was withdrawn following the manslaughter charge.
Andrew Nicholas, 43, of Poole, Dorset, was found unconscious with serious injuries in Monmouth, early on June 26.
A further hearing is listed for 10 November. If there is to be a trial, it will begin on 23 January.
Following his death, Mr Nicholas's family described him as a loving son, brother and uncle to his three nieces, who "adored him".
They said: "He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf.
"His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion and friend to so many."