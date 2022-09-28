Burry Port: Retired teacher Peter Ormerod dies after alleged assault
- Published
A retired teacher has died days after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault.
Dyfed Powys Police said Peter Ormerod, 75, was left in critical condition following an incident in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday.
His family said he was a "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend".
Hywel David Williams, 39, from Cardiff, appeared in court earlier charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
He appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court before Mr Ormerod's death was confirmed, and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Swansea Crown Court on 26 October.
"Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community," his family said in a statement.