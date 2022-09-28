Owain Glyndwr: Call for public takeover of Sycharth site
Concern about the condition of the site on which the last native Prince of Wales lived has led to calls for it to be brought into public ownership.
Owain Glyndwr's fortified residence was razed by soldiers at Sycharth in Powys in 1403.
Visitors have also claimed more could be done to enhance the area around the remaining mound.
Cadw, the Welsh government's historic environment service, said it was making improvements with the landowner.
And private landowner Llangedwyn Estate said: "We are in contact with Cadw to agree a schedule of works to best preserve Sycharth."
During a recent visit, members of a theatre company which has been rehearsing for a musical about Glyndwr's life, said they were disappointed to find the mound was overgrown with a lack of signage directing people to Sycharth from surrounding roads.
Penri Roberts, from Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn, said a nearby car park was "not in a very good condition, and the stile that leads on to the site was broken".
The company, which will be touring with a new production of Y Mab Darogan [The Son of Prophecy] next month, visited Sycharth as part of their preparations.
"It gives you a feeling of disappointment that one of our most important sites is in such a bad state," said Penri.
"So I think the bottom line is that we should, as a nation, buy Sycharth site, and then we could hopefully improve the facilities there."
Lloyd James, a member of the Owain Glyndwr Society, speaking in a personal capacity, agreed that Sycharth would benefit from being in public ownership.
"It seems to me that the site has been neglected over the years, although some work has been done by Cadw."
Sycharth is on land used to graze cattle which Cadw said was considered to be a cost-effective and sustainable way of maintaining historic monuments.
It said it had "always recognised the significance of Sycharth, and has provided grants to support the owners to carry out maintenance work".
"Although the monument itself remains in good condition, we recognise the car park and access routes now need to be improved," it said.
"Working with the Llangedwyn Estate, Cadw will fund an improved replacement stile and the renewal of the car park with a more durable surface.
"This work is to be carried out imminently."