Wales v Poland: Four charged over flares at match
- Published
Four people have been charged with possessing a firework or flare Wales' Nations League match against Poland.
The arrests were made in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium where Poland fans were housed for Sunday's game.
South Wales Police said the men, from Blackpool, Staines, Liverpool and Bridgewater will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 13 October.
They have been bailed and cannot go within 2,500m of any regulated football match in the UK.
Pyrotechnics are banned at UK stadiums but are a more common sight in Europe.
Police made three other arrests in the Polish end for being drunk and disorderly, a racially-aggravated public order offence and invading the pitch.
Wales lost Sunday's match 1-0, meaning they were relegated to League B.