Newport: School closes after alleged social media gun threat

St Julian's school has about 1,500 pupils, aged 11 to 18

A school has closed and an investigation is underway following an alleged gun threat made on social media.

St Julian's school in Newport closed its premises on Tuesday as a precaution following the alleged threat.

Gwent Police said officers remained in the St Julian's area of Newport as a precaution as enquiries continued.

Specially-trained firearms officers have been stood down, the force said.

