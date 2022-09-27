Michael Sheen's stirring speech for Wales football team
Welsh actor Michael Sheen performed a stirring speech for the Wales football team ahead of the World Cup.
Sheen was presented with a Wales shirt with his name on the back during a visit to the squad's training facility.
It followed his first impromptu monologue on Sky's A League of Their Own this month, which gained huge support online from Wales fans.
Wales travel to Qatar this winter to take part in their first World Cup since 1958, ending a 64 year wait.
The actor said: "I couldn't come and see you and not give you something to go with.
"I'll try and customise what I did before [on A League of Their Own] and give you something to take with you."
He took a deep breath, composed himself and began.
"Yma o hyd. Yma o hyd," he said.
The speech included references to the late Gary Speed, Wales' last World Cup campaign in 1958, manager Rob Page and the legendary "red wall" of Wales fans.
He joked following his emotive and passionate address that he was "still available" for World Cup selection, holding aloft his new Wales shirt.
"All the best lads," he said off before meeting Gareth Bale and the other players.
Some fans have called for Wales to take Michael Sheen with them to the tournament to give speeches before games.
Sheen's speech in full
Yma o hyd. Yma o hyd. [We are still here, we are still here].
I hear the voices singing, speed your journey, bois, bois bach.
A nation singing with one voice.
A song of hope, a song of defiance, a victory song that floats through the valleys like a red mist, that rolls over the mountain tops like crimson thunder.
A storm, a red storm, is coming to the gates of Qatar.It sparkles and crackles with the spirit of '58 and Jimmy Murphy's boys.
It turns the pages of the history books, and finds Rob's page, there, waiting to be written.
Still waiting to be written.
What will you write there, boys?
Dare you write your names on that page?
Sixty-four years, and far from home. Far from the old land of our fathers.
Hen wlad fy nhadau [land of my fathers].
When you are standing there, listening to that song of songs start up, shoulder to shoulder with the lads in this room.
Teammates, friends, brothers, princes all, selected by the divine.
When you're standing there, side by side, and that holy song begins, close your eyes and feel the breath on the back of your necks.
Because that's every man, woman and child in this old land, standing there with you, at your back.
That's the people of Wales. Your people.
Feel their breath quickening with yours.
Hear their blood drumming in your ears, pounding through your heart, bursting in your chest, that's the blood of Wales.
That's your blood, red as the ancient book of dreams.
Red as the rising flag of Merthyr. Red as the great wall of Gwalia.
Because that's what you carry with you, boys.
Across 64 years, across half the span of the world, it's there, on your chest.
It's there, at your back. It's there, at your side.
Because they'll always say we're too small, too slow, too weak, too full of fear, but yma o hyd, you sons of [Gary] Speed, with that red wall around us.
We are still here.
Come on, Wales. Come on.