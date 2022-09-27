King Charles III: Coins to enter circulation, Royal Mint confirms
- Published
Coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III will enter circulation in the UK, it has been confirmed.
The King will replace his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to become the first king on British coins since 1952.
The Royal Mint, based in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said all coins bearing the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II would remain legal tender.
The date the new coins will enter into circulation, and images of them, are yet to be released.
Royal Mint boss Anne Jessop said: "Coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the UK for many years to come."
There are approximately 27bn coins currently circulating in the UK bearing the effigy of the Queen.
They will be slowly replaced over time as they become damaged or worn, and to meet demand for additional coins.
Before decimalisation in 1971, when all UK coins were replaced, it was common for coins featuring different monarchs to co-circulate, which will be the case after these new ones are minted.
Ms Jessop added: "We are honoured to have struck each UK coin of Her Late Majesty's reign, documenting her journey from young Queen to respected Head of State.
"As official coin maker to the UK, we have told the story of each monarch since Alfred the Great and are now preparing for the biggest change in British coinage for several decades.
"The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices."
The Royal Mint has said it will unveil further details about the coinage of King Charles III over the coming weeks.