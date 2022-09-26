North Wales Police appoints first female chief constable
The first woman has been appointed to the top job at North Wales Police in the force's 48 year history.
Amanda Blakeman has been named the new chief constable of the force, which was formed in 1974.
Ms Blakeman, a former deputy chief constable of Gwent Police, will start in her role on 31 October.
She said she was "delighted" by the appointment and it was a "challenge I look forward to meeting".
Ms Blakeman's appointment was confirmed at a meeting of North Wales Police and Crime Panel.
"I am going to be sharing my strategy and plans for the force more widely after I start that will lay out my vision for further tackling crime and protecting the people of north Wales," she said.
"The hard work starts now, but it is a challenge I look forward to meeting."
Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales Andy Dunbobbin said: "Appointing a chief constable is one of the most important decisions I will make while in office and I am grateful for the support of my office in bringing the recruitment process to a successful conclusion.
"I look forward to working with the new chief constable."
Amanda Blakeman joined West Mercia Police in 1992, becoming a sergeant in 2003. She has worked against organised crime and in 2008 was seconded to the West Midlands Regional Intelligence Unit to continue doing that.
She has previously headed public protection and been in charge of operational support for West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police.
Ms Blakeman has also worked with firearms units.
She was appointed as deputy chief constable at West Mercia Police in February 2017 given the same role at Gwent Police in 2019.