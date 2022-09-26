Rhyl: CCTV released after teenager sexually assaulted at rail station

CCTV images of a man officers want to speak in connection with the incident have now been releasedBTP
CCTV images have been released of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the incident

A teenager was sexually assaulted at a railway station by a man who sat next to her on a bench, police say.

British Transport Police said the man began asking the 16-year-old girl "inappropriate" questions before attacking her.

CCTV images of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the incident have now been released.

The attack happened at about 16:00 BST on Saturday, 17 September, at Rhyl station, in Denbighshire.

The force is asking witnesses to get in touch.

British Transport Police said: "Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation."

Related Topics