Prince and Princess of Wales to visit nation for first time
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales will make their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles.
The royal couple will visit Anglesey, where they lived for three years after they first married.
It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have a investiture "anything like his father had" as Prince of Wales.
A petition calling for the Prince of Wales title to be scrapped has gained more than 35,000 signatures.
Following King Charles' announcement that William would take on the title, there was delight for some but uncertainty from others, with one politician labelling it divisive.
The king's investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969, held at Caernarfon Castle, was watched by a TV audience of millions around the world.
Street parties were held across the country, but it polarised opinion in Wales and was held amid a backdrop of protests and bombings.
Kensington Palace said it currently had "no plans for anything like" the King's investiture in 1969.
It added: "Right now is about deepening trust with the people of Wales and representing the dynamic Wales that there is today.
"There are no plans for the investiture yet."
In their first official visit as Prince and Princess of Wales, the royal couple will visit the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, where they will meet crew and volunteers.
In 2011, the pair's first official engagement as a couple was to dedicate a new lifeboat at the RNLI station at Trearddur Bay, on the island.
Ahead of Tuesday's visit the royals spoke of a deep affection for Wales and said they have enjoyed the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people in previous visits.
They said the visit would allow them to meet different communities and learn about the work of key charitable organisations, and that they looked forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming years.
After the visit to the Holyhead Lifeboat Station, they will then go to Holyhead Marine and Café Bar where they will meet local people, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets.
Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has received 70 awards for gallantry.
The royals will also visit St Thomas', a re-developed church in Swansea which supports people in the local area and across Swansea.
The church is home to a foodbank that supports over 200 people per week and Swansea Baby Basics, which distribute essential items for vulnerable mothers, such as toiletries and clothes.
As part of their visit, the royals will meet those volunteering at the church and members of the public.
When Prince William first arrived in Wales in 2010, as an RAF search and rescue pilot, it was as a working member of a community helping to serve those around him.
Within just a month of starting work in Anglesey, he and his girlfriend of nine years, Catherine, announced their engagement.
They also said that their marital home would remain on the Welsh island once they were married in the spring of 2011.
Gwilym O Jones, an Anglesey councillor, remembers former colleagues of his who moved to work at RAF Valley as civilian staff calling William an "ordinary guy".
He said: "He was very popular, you know, he was one of the boys.
"They weren't hounded by the press and the media. They were allowed to do their own thing. I think that's why they really enjoyed their stay in Anglesey."