Man dies following incident with bull on a Llandeilo farm
A farmer has died following an incident involving a bull, BBC Wales understands.
It is believed the man, named locally as 58-year-old Maldwyn Harries, was attacked by a bull during a TB test on Friday morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers were called to a farm in Penybanc area near Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire after reports a man had been injured.
An investigation has been launched.
The coroner, along with the Health and Safety Executive, have been informed.
The Farmers Union of Wales said it sent its condolences to the family following the tragedy.