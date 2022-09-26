Wales v Poland: Arrests after flares and firework set off
Seven people have been arrested after a firework was set off from the crowd at the end of Wales' defeat against Poland in the Nations League.
The firework was set off and flares were also lit in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium, where Poland fans were sat.
South Wales Police said those who were arrested were in the away end, four of them for possession of pyrotechnics.
Pyrotechnics are banned at UK stadiums but are a more common sight in Europe.
Wales lost Sunday's match 1-0, meaning they were relegated to League B.
It is not the first incident involving pyrotechnics at Wales matches.
Following the World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria in March, Wales were fined for the "inappropriate behaviour" of fans using pyrotechnics after a smoke canister was thrown on to the pitch from the home end.
In 1993, John Hill died after being hit by a flare at the old National Stadium in Cardiff at Wales' World Cup qualifier against Romania.
At the final whistle, two men on the opposite side of the stadium let off a marine distress flare that travelled over the pitch and struck the 67-year-old.