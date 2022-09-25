In Pictures: Porthcawl Elvis festival 2022

It's that time of year when fans of Elvis Presley descend on a south Wales seaside town.

The Porthcawl Elvis Festival 2022 has hosted thousands of visitors, including many who dress up as the king of rock and roll - and others who go one step further and perform as him too.

It began in 2004 and organisers say it is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

As these photos show, his fans still can't helping falling in love with Elvis 45 years after his death.

Rebecca John
Smile: you're with the king of rock and roll... who's also taking the photo
Rebecca John
No GI Blues for this Elvis, dressed in his army days
Rebecca John
Black quiff and shirt, check; shades, check; big sideburns, check...
Rebecca John
... but sometimes just the shades and sideburns are all you need
Rebecca John
Even Elvis needs to relax with a drink and a quick chat
Rebecca John
Forty-five years since Elvis sang his last, his memory, songs and image live on
Catherine James
A Little More Conversation here, helped by the pink microphone-wielding BBC Wales presenter Rebecca John

More on this story

Related Topics