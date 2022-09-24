Tony Paris: Call to name street after Cardiff Three man
The family of a man wrongly convicted of killing Lynette White have called for a street to be named after him.
Tony Paris, one of the "Cardiff Three" who were freed two years after being convicted, died this month, aged 65.
Member of the Senedd Rhys ab Owen has asked Cardiff council to consider renaming a street in Butetown where Mr Paris lived until his death.
His daughter, Cassie Parris, said it would "mean everything" to ensure the miscarriage of justice was remembered.
She added: "He wouldn't want people to forget what happened.
"If I could do anything for my dad, it would be that. I don't think there is any other way I can pay tribute to him.
"I know he went through so much and we have been through so much. Everyone who has supported the guys and the Cardiff Three - it is in everyone's history."
Mr Paris, Stephen Miller and Yusef Abdullahi were wrongly convicted of killing 20-year-old Lynette White in Cardiff Bay in 1988.
They were arrested later that year and found guilty at a trial in 1990. It was not until 1992 that their convictions were quashed at the Court of Appeal as a gross miscarriage of justice.
The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor, was convicted 11 years later in 2003 and sentenced to life.
The request to rename a street in Cardiff was raised before the Senedd by the South Wales Central MS, who said Mr Paris "championed justice" for himself and others, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He added: "This world is a poorer place without him.
"Injustice for Tony Paris did not finish when he walked out of the prison gates.
"His wrongful imprisonment had a detrimental impact on his health - he went from a happy-go-lucky man to becoming a recluse."
The story of the Cardiff Three is told in the BBC documentary A Killing In Tiger Bay, which is available on BBC iPlayer.