Swansea: Neil Norman, 93, walking half-marathon in wife's memory
A 93-year-old man with an arthritic hip is walking almost a half-marathon around his estate in memory of his late wife.
Neil Norman's initial goal was to raise £100 for the Alzheimer's Society which helped him and his wife Anne.
She died with Covid in December 2020 aged 88 and had been diagnosed with dementia in her later years.
He is closing in on his 100th lap of Havergal Close in Caswell, Swansea - a distance equivalent to 13 miles.
The former Shell engineer started the challenge in April and has already raised more than £4,500.
Mr Norman said it all began as a bit of a joke with his family, after he got a walker to help him get around with his arthritic hip and knee.
After doing two laps of the close where he lives, he texted his family and said "two down, 98 to go", thinking of Captain Sir Tom Moore and his fundraising challenge during the pandemic.
Since then, his fundraising target has grown and he has continued despite being in pain at times.
His family will be with him as he completes his 100th lap on Saturday, but his inspiration and motivation is Anne, his wife of 66 years.
Mr Norman described dementia as "a horrible and cruel thing".
"Can you imagine when lockdown came and she was locked in here just with me and unable to see her own family, apart from through the window. Can you imagine that for someone with Alzheimer's?
"We did so many things together for many, many years. We went all over the world."
Now he sees walking and fundraising for the charity that helped them as a challenge and a way to keep himself going.
"Grieving is a form of self pity and with my hip going, I realised I was sitting around too much " he said.
But even though the goal is 100 laps, he revealed he might just keep on going.
He said: "I've got to keep moving. It's the old saying, if you don't use it, you lose it.
"I can't get a new hip, so I've just got to keep using it."
He hopes that he can keep raising money and has mixed emotions about his 100th lap, after reading comments on his fundraising page.
"It's just amazing. If I listen to them, I wouldn't get my head through the door.