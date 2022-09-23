Wales football fans praised for cleaning up in Brussels

Wales fans carrying blue bags with rubbings and collecting trash on streetBrussels Police
Wales fans cleaning up after partying in Brussels

Wales football fans who partied in Brussels before an international and cleaned up the streets afterwards have been called an "example to follow".

About 2,500 Wales fans travelled to the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday for a 2-1 Nations League loss to Belgium.

Hundreds descended on the city centre, with some staying on to fill bin bags with discarded cans and bottles.

They were applauded by Brussels police and received a "hats off" message from the city's mayor.

A post from the official Brussels Police Twitter account said: "It is not uncommon to run into fans before the start of a Red Devils [Belgium] football match in the centre of Brussels.

"We would like to thank the fans of the opposing team for leaving the place as they found it: 'clean'."

Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels, also thanked fans.

He wrote on Twitter: "Hats off to the supporters of the Wales team who, after partying in the city centre, picked up their rubbish. An example to follow!"

First Minister Mark Drakeford joined the applause, tweeting: "#TheRedWall doing us all proud once again".

Noel Mooney, FAW chief executive, sent his thanks to the Brussels mayor in his own post on Twitter, writing "we have the best fans in the world".

